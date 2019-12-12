Curle introduces five-player leadership 'council' as Cobblers boss hails 'exceptional' captain Goode

Keith Curle has hailed the 'exceptional' leadership of Charlie Goode after the Cobblers skipper chalked up his 100th EFL appearance at Exeter City on Saturday.

The 24-year-old was appointed captain ahead of some more senior team-mates following his move from Scunthorpe United in the summer.

Goode, who's started 19 of Town's 20 league matches this season, has justified his manager's faith with some excellent performance at the back and his impressive leadership of the team.

He brought up his century of league appearances on Saturday - 36 of which have come with the Cobblers - and marked the occasion by netting his second goal of the season.

"I think he's done exceptionally well and he's enjoying the role and enjoying the responsibility," said Curle.

"He's in line with where we thought his development was going to go but at the same time I think there's still more to come from Charlie.

"He's a player who's embraced the football club and the environment we've created and he's a massive part of that.

"I think he's enjoying it and relishing it and he's a matchday captain but he's also a changing room captain."

Curle does not solely rely on Goode for feedback from the changing room though, having introduced a five-man leadership 'council' at the start of the season.

"We've got a player's council that consists of Charlie, Nicky Adams, Alan McCormack, Joe Martin and Chris Lines," Curle added.

"Rather than me having to have internal meetings all the time with all the players, I can review some of my ideas and some of my thinking with those five.

"Sometimes it's easier to get five people to spread the word rather than me having to sit down and having to speak to 26, 28 players.

"I tell them my expectations of the changing room but it also works the other way and if there any concerns or any issues that they think need to be changed, they can be changed.

"If they have any ideas they want to be implemented, within that council they can come and speak to me and that's something we've introduced this season because we knew we had a new group of players.

"We needed my messages as a manager and our messages as a coaching staff to be infiltrated into the changing room and sometimes it's easier to get them to do the work rather than me having a meeting after a meeting after a meeting.

"If I get an idea, I'll run it my those chaps."