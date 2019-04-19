Curle insists Cobblers will 'respect' relegation dogfight with strongest team selection

Keith Curle has pledged that the Cobblers will be fielding their strongest possible team for the Good Friday clash with relegation-threatened Macclesfield.

Mid-table Town take on the Silkmen at the PTS Academy Stadium (ko 3pm) with little left to play for in Sky Bet League Two, other than pride.

That has led to some calls for Curle to blood some more of the club's young talent, especially in the wake of 18-year-old Scott Pollock's man-of-the-match performance in his full debut against Mansfield Town last weekend.

Curle has said all along that he will blood young players if the time is right, and says that continues to be the case, but only if the player in question is ready and deserving of the chance.

And he has assured Macclesfield's relegation rivals that the Cobblers will not be taking their foot off the gas against the Silkmen.

"Macclesfield are fighting for their lives," said Curle. "They have a relatively new manager in his first position, and they are fighting for their professional status.

"We are respectful of that, and obviously we are respectful of the duty we have got within our profession to put in a performance that gives us the best opportunity to win the game.

"Notts County, Yeovil and other teams that are in that dogfight down the bottom as well will have expectations on us to go out and put on a performance that is professional, and that is what we will do."

The Cobblers' Friday afternoon clash with Macclesfield is followed by a trip to promotion-chasing Bury on Easter Monday.

It is always a tough schedule at this time of the year, but Curle has no doubts he has the squad to handle the workload.

"We are fit lads and there are no physical concerns with regards to playing Friday and then Monday," said the Cobblers boss.

"Will I change the teams?

"There will be changes for both squads, and for both fixtures, and it is pleasing now that we are coming to the end of the season and we are getting a full complement of players back, fit and available."

