Curle impressed by 'open and expansive' Plymouth, but insists the high-flyers have 'deficiencies'

Keith Curle is expecting Plymouth Argyle to play 'an open and expansive game' when they take on the Cobblers at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday (ko 3pm).

The Devon outfit have started the season in style, claiming 10 points from their opening five games thanks to three wins and a draw and sit second in the Sky Bet League Two table, but Curle believes they can be beaten.

They have already slipped up on the road this season, going down 1-0 at Newport County in their most recent away game, and the Cobblers boss is confident his players can expose their 'deficiencies' if they get their own game right.

"The way Plymouth play, they like to play an open and expansive game," said Curle.

"They like to retain possession of the ball, and they like to move you around and get their key players operating in the final third of the pitch with control of the ball.

"The secret to countering that is to then try and make their play predictable, and can we make them work in areas where they take risks, and then we need to cause them problems when we have possession of the ball.

"Can we isolate some of their players that we think we can cause problems to?"

Plymouth were relegated from league one last season, with Derek Adams losing his job as a result, and the Green Army turned to former Bury boss Ryan Lowe to take charge in the summer.

Lowe has stuck to what he knows with his recruitment and made the most of his former club's sad demise.

He has signed five of the players that helped the Shakers to promotion from league two last season, and Curle believes that has been a key factor in their good start to the campaign.

"The manager there has been able to bring in players that he has worked with previously, so there will be a natural buy-in for those players, understanding the system the manager wants to play," said the Town manager.

"Then it is about the work he has done with the other players he has either inherited or brought into the club, and they have that little bit of momentum of getting results and winning games.

"They have had that and had a good start to the season, which is uncharacteristic for them, I think for the past couple of years they haven't started well, but this season they have and they are full of confidence.

"They have good players that understand the system, but within that they have got deficiencies and there are areas within their game where we think we can cause them problems."

One of the players Lowe has lured to Home Park from Gigg Lane is playmaker Danny Mayor.

The 28-year-old has caused the Cobblers plenty of problems in recent seasons, and also scored his fair share of goals at Sixfields, and Curle knows he is somebody his players will have to watch very closely this weekend.

"Ability-wise, Danny Mayor shouldn't be in this division," said Curle.

"He will have probably had offers and suitors elsewhere, but he has a good working relationship and a good understanding with the manager at Plymouth, and he is at a football club that can afford his wages."