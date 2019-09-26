Curle identifies Morecambe's chief threats and has simple message to guard against complacency

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has a simple message for his players as he attempts to guard against complacency going into tomorrow's game at lowly Morecambe.

The Shrimps, with just one win all season, are third-from-bottom in Sky Bet League Two and have lost seven of their last eight matches, conceding 24 goals in the process.

Cobblers, by contrast, have taken seven points from nine, however Curle knows full well that his side's superior form is no guarantee of success when they step foot onto the pitch at the Globe Arena this weekend.

"It's very easy to sum up this game for the changing room and you probably only need two words to say to the players as a challenge - Macclesfield Town," he said.

"That's not being disrespectful to Macclesfield but I think everybody, changing room included, expected Macclesfield to turn up and for us to beat them.

"And within the first 20 minutes, everybody thought we were going to win and we were going to beat them but we had a shock and that's a learning curve that we need to learn from.

"It doesn't matter who we play against, we need to play our game individually and collectively and we need to win points."

Striker Lewis Alessandra, with five goals to his name this season, will likely pose the biggest danger on Saturday but Curle says there are other threats his side must also be aware of, not least the timeless Kevin Ellison.

He added: "They have a few players that I've worked with before and can cause problems on their day.

"John O'Sullivan is a player I've worked with. He was at Blackpool last season and scored a goal that got us into the play-offs at Carlisle.

"He can pop up with important goals and he's an enthusiastic player and can be unpredictable and they've got other players who can cause problems.

"Kevin Ellison has been around a long time and I know him well. He's a credit to himself, a credit to the club and a credit to the profession in terms of how long he's maintained his standards and his career.

"He's got a bit of devilment about him but he's also got ability."