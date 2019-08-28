Curle: Hoskins 'working hard' on his finishing with Cobblers coaching staff

Sam Hoskins' excellent strike and finish against Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening was the result of hard work on the training pitch, manager Keith Curle revealed following the penalty shoot-out victory.

Hoskins continues to divide supporters but, despite all the changes to Town's squad this summer, he remains one of Curle's main men having not missed a single minute of action in any of their opening seven fixtures.

And the 26-year-old repaid Curle's faith on Tuesday. With six minutes to go and Cobblers trailing 1-0 to the 10-man visitors, Vadaine Oliver chested the ball down for Hoskins and he duly picked out the top corner with a superb first-time volley.

He also confidently dispatched his spot-kick in the subsequent penalty shoot-out as Town began their Southern Group H campaign with two points.

Hoskins' goal return has come in for criticism from fans. He's scored nine goals across the past two seasons but Curle revealed after Tuesday's game that it's something he's been working on with the coaching staff.

"It's something we've identified and something we've worked on with Sam - getting the ball below the height of the crossbar," said Curle.

"He gets himself into some great positions but he's so determined and so intent on scoring that he loses his technique slightly.

"But if you watch it on Tuesday, as he's about to strike the ball, he's relaxed and his focus is on keeping the ball below the crossbar and if you do that you get your rewards.

"It's something the coaching staff have been working hard with him. It's that one second to relax and then you find you're able to execute your technique rather than snatching at it and losing some of your technique and then you drag it or you sky it.

"It was a great setback from Vadaine and you could actually see him set himself and then strike the ball."