Curle hopeful on McCormack after injury blow in Saddlers defeat

Keith Curle is hopeful that the injury sustained by midfielder Alan McCormack during Saturday's defeat to Walsall will prove nothing serious.

The 35-year-old has struggled with his fitness over the past couple of seasons and pulled up an hour into his Town debut with what looked like a thigh or hamstring problem.

The former Luton and Brentford man who was playing well at the time, gingerly made his way off the pitch and had to be replaced by Shaun McWilliams as the Cobblers made a losing start to the new season.

"We'll assess the injury in the next 24 to 48 hours," said Curle afterwards. "He's come off with a problem but we're hoping it's a little bit of cramp and a bit of fatigue.

"He hasn't played that many games and he hasn't been able to play many games but I thought he did very well marshalling in the middle of the pitch and being in the right place at the right time so we'll assess him tomorrow."