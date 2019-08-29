Curle 'hopeful' of adding to Cobblers squad before transfer deadline

Cobblers boss Keith Curle still has every intention of adding to his squad before next week’s deadline.

The Premier League and Championship window has long since closed but clubs in League One and League Two have until 5pm next Monday (September 2) to register permanent or loan deals.

Curle made on-loan goalkeeper Andrew Fisher his 13th signing of the summer last week but he still has plans to strengthen in one or two areas, although how many players come in may depend on if anyone goes the other way.

Left-back Joe Bunney and forward Billy Waters could follow Junior Morias out of the club having been made available for transfer earlier in the window, although both played the full 90 minutes against Arsenal U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Asked if he’s hopeful of bolstering his squad before next Monday’s deadline, Curle said: “Yes we are. We’re always working.

“It doesn’t stop because you never know what’s going to happen – whether somebody’s going to come in for one of our players.

“We’ve got potential targets and we’re talking to a few football clubs to find out the availability of players that we’ve identified that we could bring into the squad.

“It’s like a domino effect and we need to be ready.”

Fisher made his Cobblers debut on Tuesday and Curle was impressed with his new goalkeeper.

“I’m very happy with him,” he added. “He’s come in to add competition and it shows again the recruitment that we’re always looking.

“Sometimes we’re bringing in specifically for competition but we know that, if needed, he can play. He’s comfortable with the ball on the ground, he has good hands and he isn’t fazed.

“He’s come in and integrated within the group very well and that’s always a good sign when a player feels welcomed into the club.”