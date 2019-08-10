Curle has mixed feelings after Cobblers draw at Port Vale

Cobblers boss Keith Curle had mixed emotions about his side's 1-1 draw against Port Vale on Saturday.

There were both positive and negative elements to come out of Town's performance at Vale Park as they picked up their first point of the season.

Another poorly-defended corner saw David Amoo head in a 26th minute opener but the visitors responded well and levelled through their own set-piece, Ryan Watson heading in Joe Martin's corner.

There were chances for both teams to win it in a more open and fluent second-half but the windy conditions ultimately won out and both Curle and opposite number John Askey had to make do with a point.

"I think it was a hard-fought point," said Curle. "The reaction to going a goal behind was good but I was disappointed with the manner of the goal conceded - coming from a corner.

"The reaction from the players was good and goals do change games and it slightly changed the team talk at half-time.

"But there were elements of the team talk at half-time that were still relevant because I think there's still a lot more to come from this group.

"Players are still finding out about each other in the heat of battle and I think there's still another yard to come from everyone all over the park."