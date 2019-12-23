Curle happy with Stags point but says Cobblers can get even more out of their creator-in-chief

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was quite content to come away from Mansfield Town with a hard-fought point on Saturday, but he still feels his side can get even more out of their creator-in-chief Nicky Adams

Adams racked up yet another assist at Field Mill when his cross six minutes from full-time was met by striker Harry Smith, who headed up and over goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik.

Adams also created Town's only goal in the win over Forest Green Rovers last weekend, delivering one of his pinpoint set-pieces on that occasion.

"It's a common threat to get the ball to Nicky in wide areas although that's something I didn't think we did well enough or often enough at times on Saturday, giving the ball to Nicky with quality in the right areas," said Curle.

"Because if we do that the lad will climb up the assist chart, as he does year in, year out, but we're getting more of an understanding now of our movements."

Saturday's 1-1 draw could have been better had Cobblers capitalised on their strong start, but it could also have been worse given Smith's equaliser arrived so late on.

"Being unbeaten away from home is not a disgrace," added Curle. "Our home record stacks up and it's in line with where we want it to be.

"Ideally you go into every game with the mindset of coming out with three points but if you don't, the worse thing you do is come away the game with a point.

"The support was fantastic and they were willing the ball in the net. It wasn't the prettiest of games but it was a game about two teams demanding and wanting to get on the front foot.

"When that happens there's a clash and Saturday was a clash of two teams that wanted to get on the front foot and neither team was prepared to go on the back foot, hence why there were so many free-kicks and so many challenges.

"But neither team took a backward step and that's a credit to both teams."

Ryan Watson enjoyed his best game since returning from a long-term injury, and Curle added: "He played with a few different partners in there but that shows the versatility and the trust that's building within the group.

"We changed formations a few times and we changed personnel but we have goals in the team and we carried a goal threat with Harry and Andy coming off the bench as well."