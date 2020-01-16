Curle happy to play the waiting game over potential signings

Town boss Keith Curle is currently having to sit tight and play the waiting game over new signings this month.

The Cobblers are yet to make any additions since the transfer window opened on New Year's Day but remain keen to bolster their squad, particularly in attacking positions.

However, even with the boost of the money earned from his side's FA Cup run this season, Curle will guard against making any hasty decisions and is happy to bide his time for the right players.

"It's all about bringing in the right people," he said. "There's a host of players currently available and a host of players who are being mentioned to me.

"There's some good salesmen out there! With the phonecalls I've had and the video of clips I get sent of players, there are some good players out there.

"But the important thing for us as a football club is getting the right ones and if the right ones don't become available immediately, then we're prepared to wait.

"It is down to housekeeping. What you don't want to do is say 'let's just go and get another five players' because if you don't sign the right five players, it can do more harm than good."

Cobblers have a busy few weeks coming up with five games in 15 days, but Curle is quite content with the options currently at his disposal.

"We've got a very good group in the changing room," he added. "There's still room for improvement and development from some of the players who haven't fulfilled their potential yet.

"We need to be able to let those players continue to flourish and play more game-time, but if the right player becomes available we will make a pitch."