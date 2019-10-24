Curle hails Brady's influence after Pollock and McWilliams star in Carlisle victory

Keith Curle diverted the credit to Cobblers U18s manager Jon Brady after young midfielders Scott Pollock and Shaun McWilliams excelled during Tuesday's win at Carlisle United.

Brady, who's been in charge of the youth team since 2017, has overseen the progress of not only Pollock and McWilliams but many of Town's talented youngsters that have progressed through the club's youth ranks in recent seasons.

McWilliams is now a regular member of Curle's team and at Brunton Park on Tuesday he was joined in midfield by 18-year-old Pollock, who capped his first league start of the season with a first ever senior goal, firing the Cobblers ahead on 54 minutes.

With Sam Hoskins making it two late on and McWilliams impressing in midfield, it was a fine night for Northampton's academy graduates.

"I know that Jon Brady will be jumping up and down and running around the block because I spoke to him on Monday and told him I was playing both Shaun McWilliams and Scotty Pollock," said Curle afterwards.

"He was made up, not for himself or his department but for the young lads because he's got a good understanding of their work ethic, their ability and their personalities and their journeys that we all think that the two young lads can go on.

"He'll be made up and it's an opportunity for him to relish the hard work that has been put into the two young players and see it flourishing in the first-team."

Pollock was a member of Cobblers' successful youth team last season so has first-hand experience of the talent coming through, with fellow teenager Morgan Roberts on target for AFC Rushden & Diamonds the same evening.

"I was lucky enough to play in a good youth team," said Pollock. "We did really well and had a lot of players coming through but it's always hard to get your chance.

"Even if you're out on loan you've got to prove your point and I'm really happy to hear that Morgan scored on Tuesday.

"I'm not stetting any goal targets yet though - I just want to stay in the squad and if it comes, it comes!"