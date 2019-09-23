Curle hails 'attitude and mentality' in ''fantastic week' as Cobblers kick-start their season

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has been delighted with his side's 'attitude and mentality' after they kick-started their season with seven points from nine during a 'fantastic week'.

It would have been nine from nine had they held out for another couple of minutes on Saturday when Crawley Town scored an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

But wins over Stevenage and Newport, added to by the point picked up against Crawley, still made it a good seven days for Town, who are up to 12th in Sky Bet League Two with 14 points from 10 games, three adrift of the top seven.

"It's been a fantastic week for the football club and a fantastic week for the changing room," said Curle. "There's frustration but that shows standards have risen and they're still raising.

"We had fantastic support again (on Saturday) and it was a fantastic community day at the ground and I think the supporters saw a committed performance from our players.

"They'll be frustrated but our attitude doesn't change and we don't spoil what we're trying to create - we accept it as a challenge.

"Seven points is a very good return and within it we've played Newport who were flying high, Stevenage is always a difficult place to go and a rejuvenated, free-scoring Crawley team.

"We won't be able to pick where we get our points but what we can dictate is our attitude and our mentality going into games and that's been very pleasing."