Curle gives transfer latest as deadline fast approaches

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is waiting for the 'green light' from some of his transfer targets as Monday's 5pm deadline zooms into view.

Clubs in League One and Two have until 5pm on Monday to complete their transfer activity with either permanent or loan signings, although they can still sign free agents once the window closes.

Curle, having already snapped up 13 players this summer, has previously said he remains on red alert and is hopeful of adding to his squad, and should things fall into place, it could be a busy deadline day at the PTS - both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Speaking after his side's 3-1 win over Plymouth on Saturday, Curle said: "We're always looking, we're always working and we're always ready and that's for players coming in and players going out.

"It's one of those things where it's very fluid and we need to be ready if we get the green light from some of the people we're looking at.

"And then we also need to be prepared if something happens in terms of the players that might be going out."