Curle gives McCormack update and explains why midfielder missed Rovers win

Keith Curle has given an update on the fitness of Alan McCormack and explained why the midfielder was nowhere to be seen for Saturday's clash with Forest Green Rovers.

McCormack was taken off with a leg injury at Exeter City last weekend but scans showed no lasting damage and he had been expected to at least make the bench for the visit of Mark Cooper's side.

However, Curle, with one eye on the upcoming rush of games over Christmas, was prepared to take no risks and left the 35-year-old out completely, starting Ryan Watson instead, and it proved the correct call as his side won their sixth straight home match.

Curle then moved to reassure Cobblers fans that McCormack should be fully fit for next week's trip to Mansfield Town.

"You can imagine what Alan's reaction was when I named the team on Friday," said Curle. "We did some work and he wanted to know why he wasn't playing because he declared himself fit.

"I understand that but what I love about the lad is that he's desperate to play. He wants to perform, he wants to represent the football club and he wants to get out on the pitch.

"In my mind I need to look after him and I didn't want him to play because of the risk factor with the information I had been given.

"When I told him I had made the decision he said 'at least put me on the bench' but if I had him on the bench I would have put him on - I know I would have done.

"So I named the team and named the substitutes and I told Alan I need him over the Christmas period and the changing room needs him."