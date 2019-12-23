Curle explains why he'll give Cobblers players Christmas Day off

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has confirmed he will not call his players into training on Christmas Day.

Plenty of managers up and down the land will force their players to come in and train on December 25, but Curle has always gone for the opposite approach during his time in the dugout.

He feels it's important for his players to spend time with their families during the festive period, despite Town's busy schedule which sees them play five times in 16 days.

"I've always been the same since I went into management - I don't work Sundays unless there's a game and I don't work on Christmas day," said Curle.

"When I say I don't work, I don't get the players to attend training. When I first started out as a player it was different and some managers would get you in early on Christmas day whereas others would get you in late in the afternoon.

"Some managers might have you in a hotel so there's different ways of doing it but I've won, drawn and lost lots of games on Boxing Day.

"With me being in the manager's seat, players know from the day they sign that I don't work on Christmas Day."

Explaining why he gives players the big day off, Curle added: "It's a day to enjoy yourself, spend time with your family and embrace what Christmas means to you as an individual.

"It's important to enjoy your family time and you can share a glass of wine if you want but then come the evening you get switched on because you've got a game the next day."

On his own plans for Christmas, Curle continued: “I’ve got my partner over with her kids and I’ve also got my daughter over.

“That’s on Christmas Eve so we’ll have Christmas morning together and then I’ll go to my son’s house and he lives next door to my daughter and my four grandkids in Manchester.

“I’m then going to cook dinner for my ex-wife and her new husband, although I’m only cooking the turkey and the roast potatoes!"