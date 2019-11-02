Curle expects Oldham to spring a surprise for Cobblers visit

Keith Curle is anticipating Oldham manager Dino Maamria to throw a curveball when the Cobblers visit Boundary Park this afternoon (Saturday, 3pm kick-off).

Maamria, appointed in September, has seen his side keep successive clean sheets in their last two games - a 2-0 win over Walsall and a goalless draw with Port Vale.

But Curle, who is no stranger to changing things himself, expects Oldham to make a tactical tweak for today's Sky Bet League Two clash.

Looking ahead to facing the 19th-placed Latics, Curle said: "I think they can score goals and the new manager has gone in and settled on a shape.

"They've had a win and a draw most recently and their selection and formation has been quite consistent.

"Do I think they'll play the same formation this week? I don't think so. I think there might be a few slight changes.

"But that's the same for us. I don't think we're predictable and they won't be sure what team we will play, either formation or team selection."

Victory at Boundary Park would be Town's fourth league win in a row, something they've only achieved once since the title-winning season.

"First and foremost it's the performance we want out of the players and the individual KPIs that will give us a good understanding where we are," added Curle.

"If players perform and produce, we've got a very good opportunity of winning the game.

"The minimum we look for in any game is a point. That's the minimum but we know we have the opportunity and the skill sets in the changing room to beat anybody in this division and we're confident of that."