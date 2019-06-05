Curle expects experienced McCormack to be a 'leader' at the Cobblers

Keith Curle says experienced campaigner Alan McCormack will be one of the leaders in the Cobblers dressing room next season.

The 35-year-old signed a one-year contract at the PTS Academy Stadium on Wednesday, becoming the Cobblers' sixth signing of the summer transfer window.

The Irishman is closing in on 500 senior games in a career that has seen him win multiple promotions for a variety of clubs, including two in the past two years with Luton Town, who have jumped from Sky Bet League One to the Championship.

A defensive midfielder, who can also play right-back or in central defence, McCormack has also played for the likes of Brentford, Southend United, Motherwell and Swindon Town.

And Curle believes his experience is going to be a big factor in the Cobblers dressing room next season.

“Alan has a fantastic amount of experience and has a superb record of winning promotions,” said Curle.

“He was a hugely popular figure at Luton Town and was close to being offered a new deal there in the Championship, and we are delighted to bring him to the club.

“We have an exciting group of young players here but you always need your fair share of experience at this level, and I cannot think of a better player for the younger players to look up to and learn from.

"We will need leaders throughout our dressing room next season and Alan will certainly be one of those.

“He is aggressive, he is willing to put his body on the line and he brings with him the knowledge of winning a number of promotions throughout his career.

"He will have a big part to play, both on and off the field helping us to get the best out of him and others around him.”

The Dubliner is the Cobblers' seventh signing of the transfer window, joining Matty Warburton, Joe Martin, Chris Lines, Harry Smith, Ryan Watson and Nicky Adams.