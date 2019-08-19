Curle echoes Bill Shankly and sends a simple message to his players

Keith Curle has told his players they must stop 'complicating' what is a 'very simple game' after Saturday's thoroughly underwhelming 2-1 home defeat to Macclesfield Town.

Town made a decent start to the game but failed to score when they were on top and subsequently retreated into their shells in an error-strewn performance, which ended in defeat to the managerless Silkmen.

Macclesfield, in financial trouble away from the pitch, had lost Sol Campbell just two days before their trip to Northampton but, under the temporary guidance of Danny Whitaker, they made it two wins from three league games thanks to goals from Ben Stephens and Theo Archibald.

Curle gave an honest assessment of his side's performance afterwards and was particularly critical of their 'lazy defending', while he also felt they made life harder for themselves when failing to maintain their early dominance.

"It is a very simple game," he said. "It's about clearing the mindset of the players - this is your job, this is your role, get the ball, get it wide and put it into the box.

"When you start complicating the game and stop doing good things then it becomes frustrating and people start second guessing themselves.

"They think 'I won't do that because it's too simple, I need to do something different because my last pass has gone astray so I need to find a killer pass and a killer ball'. Then players complicate things and complicate the game."

There were chances for the Cobblers against Macclesfield, albeit perhaps not as many as Curle would have liked, with Jordan Turnbull the only man to find the net when equalising on 72 minutes.

"We had other opportunities in and around the box but we didn't make the correct contact and some of our movement in the box wasn't decisive or incisive enough," added Curle.

"We waited to see where the ball went instead of making a run and backing yourself and backing the people that are putting the ball into the box.

"As soon as you get that hesitancy you lose that split second you need to get that first contact and that's what we need to get back to because we need that to win games of football."