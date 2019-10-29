Curle 'doesn't encourage diving' after Waters twice sees yellow

Keith Curle says he 'does not encourage diving' after forward Billy Waters was booked for simulation in consecutive games.

Waters was cautioned for going to ground in the penalty box during Town's 2-0 win over Salford City last weekend before he did likewise at Carlisle United three days later, albeit this time the incident was just outside the area.

Simulation has been a source of much debate in football over recent years but while Curle says he does not condone it, he understands if players go to ground after anticipating contact.

"Was it a dive (from Waters)? I've seen people trying to gain an advantage and not been booked," said Curle.

"Do I encourage it? No. Do I accept that in the modern day players will anticipate a challenge and try to avoid a challenge? Yes. I'm not going to say go out there and stand there and be kicked.

"Sometimes they'll anticipate a tackle and it doesn't come and then they have to take the caution."

Speaking earlier in the season, Curle also revealed how he goes about deciding who takes penalties.

Ryan Watson scored Town's first spot-kick of the season against Plymouth Argyle but after he picked up a long-term injury, Chris Lines took over when converting one and missing another in the same game against Crawley Town.

Cobblers' most recent penalty came against Salford City as Sam Hoskins scored from 12 yards - despite Lines being on the pitch.

"It's a case of whoever wants it," said Curle. "It's one of those situations where I was a penalty-taker and I missed a couple - or rather the goalkeeper saved it!

"I've also had occasions where I've had to take two penalties in a game and I don't shy away from it.

"You'll find if we get a penalty, the first person to the ball - I'll let them fight it out!"