Curle demands Cobblers 'work harder' after players sit through Macclesfield video nasty

The Cobblers sat through through their very own video nasty on Monday morning - before being told by boss Keith Curle that they all simply have to get their heads down and work harder.

Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield Town made for some pretty grim viewing, with the visitors snatching victory with a last-gasp winner, and the squad sat through the action themselves ahead of training at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Town take on Swindon Town at the County Ground on Tuesday night, still in search of their first win of the season, and Curle believes that one key ingredient could help them to do just that - hard graft.

Despite not being at their best, the Cobblers did still have the chances to see off the managereless Silkmen at the weekend.

The most obvious one fell to striker Andy Williams, who somehow drilled the ball wide of a gaping open goal, and there were others as well that could have sealed the win, but Curle believes knows where his players really went wrong.

"I have just come out of the video meeting, where you can identify the fine margins of the game, but the one thing that is evident is we need to work harder," said the Cobblers boss.

"That is in possession, out of possession, the tempo of our passing and moving the ball, the desire to get into the box, the desire to defend our box. We need to improve on all of that.

The manager wasn't ducking his part played in the team failing to see off Macclesfield either, saying he 'takes all the responsibility', but he wants more from his players too.

"We don't hide away from the fact that Saturday wasn't good enough, individually or collectively, and I am accountable for that, I am the one that takes all the responsibility," said Curle.

"What you will find is that if things aren't going our way, then I will stand up and I will say I am accountable for this department.

"Within that, there are players and coaching staff, and they get taught their roles, and that is why we went through the video on Monday morning.

"Nobody is left under any illusion. The first thing you do is you ask the players their thoughts, their feedback, and then I tell them and give them my opinion.

"We have got good players, we have got players who can handle a football, but we are not working hard enough, and that is an honest fact.

"That has been put to them, and we have told them we need to work harder."

Tuesday's game sees the Cobblers go the early-season frontrunners in Sky Bet League Two, with Swindon having won twice and drawn once in their three games so far.

Curle isn't fazed by the challenge of taking on the Robins, and said: "We don't fear anybody, but we need to put our own house in order, and that starts with the mental approach and the fact we need to work harder as a team.

"If any of the players think they worked hard enough on Saturday, we have shown them clips where we need to do more, and that is as a group."