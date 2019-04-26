Curle demanding the maximum from his Cobblers players as struggling Yeovil come to town

Keith Curle will be sending his Cobblers players out fired up for the fight against relegation-haunted Yeovil Town on Saturday - and he believes the Glovers players wouldn't expect anything less.

On the face of it the Cobblers may have very little to play for other than pride, but that is not the way Curle sees it, and he will be demanding his players treat the game the same as if they needed a win to claim the Sky Bet League Two title.

There is a lot riding on the outcome for second-from-bottom Yeovil, who go into the final two games of the campaign two points adrift of third-from-bottom Macclesfield, having claimed just two points from the past 27 available to them.

But Curle believes the Somerset side wouldn't want to be simply gifted a win by a Cobblers side that 'is in holdiay mode' and he will be aiming to make sure they have to fight for anything they get.

"It is an end of season game, in which we can only gain three points, but that is exactly the same as at the start of the season," said the Cobblers boss, who saw his team beat Macclesfield 3-1 on Good Friday.

"In every game you can only gain three points, so again it is an opportunity for players to put themselves in the shop window, to put on a show and put in a performance that they are proud of.

"We will have a gameplan for Saturday, and we have looked at Yeovil and they have gone very young at the minute, giving their youngsters an opportunity to play.

"They are fighting for their lives, they are fighting for their professional status and we will respect that by the team selection, and also in the attitude of the players going out on to the pitch.

"Those Yeovil players are fighting to keep hold of their professional status, and that is something that no professional footballer gives up easily and without a fight.

"We are well aware of that, and because of that we will make sure we will give them a very competitive game."

In the past few weeks, the Cobblers have played a major role in the relegation battle, as they have drawn 2-2 with rock-bottom Notts County and beaten Macclesfield 3-1.

They once again are in the middle of what is a tense battle this weekend, and Curle says the Cobblers will be ready.

"Mentally and physically, we are prepared to face anybody in this division," said the Town manager.

"We will treat Saturday's game the same way we have treated all the games previously, and our preparation will be exactly the same.

"The players are not in holiday mode, they know there is six points to play for and we want them.

"We want to collect as many points as we can do, and that gives us the benchmark for next season."

The Cobblers have no fresh injury concerns going into the game, which is Town's last at the PTS Academy Stadium this season.