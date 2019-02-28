Curle demanding a ‘need to win’ mentality from Cobblers squad

Boss Keith Curle says he wants his players to develop a ‘need to win’ attitude as the Cobblers aim to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches this weekend.

Town travel to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday (kick-off 3pm), boosted by their last-gasp 2-1 win at Stevenage last weekend.

That result followed on from a win at Tranmere Rovers and draws with Lincoln City and Crawley Town.

The four-match run without defeat has seen the Cobblers open up a 12-point gap between them and the Sky Bet League Two relegation zone, but Curle doesn’t want his players resting on their laurels.

And he says he and his coaching staff are trying to instil a ‘need to win’ mentality at the club, and ‘a need’ to perform to ensure they keep their place in the team.

“We are four games unbeaten now, and ideally we would like to go undefeated between now and the end of the season,” said the Cobblers boss.

“That means we are going to win games, and that hasn’t changed from the first meeting when I went in with the players.

“I like winning games of football, but liking and wanting is different to a need to win, and that is the mentality we are growing in the changing room now.

“Players know that they need to put in performances, and the more people we get performing with that need, with that attitude, and with that application, then the more positive results we will gain together as a football club.

“You can’t pick and choose which games you want to win, and you can’t pick and choose when you are going to play well, but the guidelines and demands we put on the changing room are evident to the players.

“They have a good understanding of them, and they are accepting challenges.”

Crewe are two places above the Cobblers in 14th in league two, but they are five points better off.

Managed by former Cobblers defender David Artell, they were beaten 2-0 at the PTS Academy Stadium back in November.