Curle delivers update on injured quartet

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has given an update on the fitness of injured quartet Marvin Sordell, Sam Foley, Jordan Turnbull and Shay Facey, all of whom missed Saturday’s game against Crawley Town.

While Turnbull and Facey have been in and out of the treatment room in recent weeks, midfield Foley and January signing Sordell are more long-term absentees with back and knee complaints respectively.

They’re both naturally fit lads so I’m hoping within a week or 10 days they’ll be available for selection and they’ll increase the competition.

Foley had been a regular in midfield up until he missed Town’s clash at Cambridge United while Sordell has only played one game since joining on loan, managing 65 minutes against Colchester United on February 2.

“Sam Foley is a combative midfield player and his game is based on getting around the pitch, getting around the opposition and making good decisions in attack and defensively,” said Curle. “He can also score goals.

“Marvin Sordell is mentally in a good place and physically in a good place. He’s back on the grass and he’s had some injections. He’s had two and he’s got one more to have and he’s pleased with the results.

“Both of those players are on the field and they’re both naturally fit lads so I’m hoping within a week or 10 days they’ll be available for selection and they’ll increase the competition.”

Turnbull impressed in midfield at Tranmere and Lincoln recently but surprisingly missed out on Saturday, as did Facey who was expected to be fit despite being forced off at Sincil Bank last week with a thigh strain.

Curle added: “Jordan Turnbull and Shay Facey are also good characters with good ability and they’ll be a welcome return when they’re back available.

“It’ll create competition whereby players will know that if they don’t do their jobs, there’s someone waiting in the wings looking for an opportunity.”

George Cox also remains sidelined with ankle ligament damage.