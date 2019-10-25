Curle delivers full injury update ahead of Cambridge clash

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is close to having a fully-fit to pick from for this weekend's home game with Cambridge United.

Midfielder Ryan Watson (broken collarbone) and left-back Joe Martin (hamstring) are the only long-term absentees while goalkeeper Steve Arnold is on the verge of a first-team return.

Midfielder Alan McCormack is available to face Cambridge on Saturday after recovering from the illness that ruled him out of Tuesday's trip to Carlisle United.

"We are operating with a slightly smaller squad than we have done previously but we've got qualities and the more players we get back fit the more competition we have," said Curle.

"Egli Kaja is back available, Matty Waburton is back available and we've got Harry Smith and Vadaine Oliver who put in good performances on Tuesday.

"Reece Hall-Johnson is coming back to where he needs to be fitness-wise and Alan McCormack is back in training and available.

"Ryan Watson is probably three or four weeks away, Steve Arnold is coming back and Joe Martin will probably be another three or four weeks but if we can get all these players back we'll have a very competitive squad."