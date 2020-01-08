Curle delighted with Roberts' progress after Cobblers recall teenager from Banbury

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says he's delighted with the progress of young Morgan Roberts after recalling the teenage winger from his loan spell at Banbury United.

Roberts joined the Southern League Premier Division Central club in mid-November and scored four goals in 11 appearances.

He netted again on his final appearance for the Puritans when slotting home the opener against Redditch United (45 seconds into the Youtube video above) on Saturday.

But Cobblers opted to recall the 19-year-old on Monday, a day before they loaned out forward Billy Waters to Newport County.

Banbury manager Mike Ford said: “Any non-league club loaning a young player from a League Two team has a duty to look after them and ultimately help in the development of the aspiring player.

"I’m hopeful we have achieved this in Morgan’s case. We wish him all the best, he has been brilliant for us in his time here.”

Roberts also impressed while out on loan at AFC Rushden & Diamonds earlier in the season and could be involved for Northampton during the second half of the campaign, though that will depend on the club's transfer dealings.

"Morgan has always been in and around the first-team squad," said Curle.

"One thing we needed with attack-minded players like Morgan was game-time and he went out and got that.

"He's gained a little bit of confidence, scoring goals and creating goals and being part of a winning team, which always helps for a young player.

"He's been playing very competitive football and it's the same with Jay (Williams)."