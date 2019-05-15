Curle delighted as midfielder Lines makes Cobblers switch

Keith Curle has spoken of his delight at the signing of former Bristol Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Chris Lines.

The 33-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium, just a week after it was announced he was being released by Sky Bet League One outfit Rovers, a club where he spent 15 years over two spells.

Curle has been tracking Lines for many months, and was close to bringing him in during the January transfer window, but he is very happy to have eventually got his man.

"I am delighted to bring Chris to the club," said the Cobblers boss.

"I think his attributes will really help us. He has a lot of experience and he also has a lot quality on the ball and can help to unlock defences. He is a very cultured player.

"He is a midfielder who can create chances and set things up. He also has a quality set play delivery."

Lines becomes Curle's third signing of the summer, joining attacking midfielder Matty Warburton and left-sided player Joe Martin.

He has won four promotions in his career, three with Bristol Rovers and one with Sheffield Wednesday, and the Town manager says he was keen to bring in an experienced head to dictate play from the middle of the park as he looks to stamp his style of play on the team.

Having somebody of Lines' statute at the club can only help the likes of Shaun McWilliams, Scott Pollock and Morgan Roberts in their development.

"With a number of young players in the squad, we will need our share of experience for those players to look up to and Chris is ideal to fit that bill," said Curle, who is still waiting to discover whether or not John-Joe O'Toole is going to take up the option to stay at the club.

"He has won promotion four times in his career, he knows what is required and he is hungry for more success.

"Chris has a first class work ethic and attitude, I think he will prove an excellent addition and he very much fits in with the culture we will have within the squad next season."