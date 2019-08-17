Curle confident the wins will soon start to flow for Cobblers

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is confident that one victory will be all it takes for the floodgates to open ahead of today's home game against Macclesfield Town (3pm kick-off).

Three games into the season and Town are yet to register a win, beaten 1-0 by Walsall on the opening day before drawing 1-1 at Port Vale and then losing 3-1 to Swansea City in the League Cup in midweek.

It's a little too early to be panicking though, and Curle has total belief that it's only a matter of time before his side are putting wins on the board, hopefully starting against the Silkmen this afternoon.

"I think one win will be quickly followed by another win," he said. "Every team in the division wants that momentum and we will get it because we've got good players in the team and we will score goals.

"There's a desire and a hunger and I think that was shown on Tuesday. The challenge is to go and get that first win and then once we've got it, go and get another one."

Speaking about the threats Macclesfield will pose prior to Sol Campbell's departure on Thursday, Curle added: "Sol's had a chance to get them more organised and a better understanding of how he wants to play and the areas they want to play.

"They're probably more expansive than they were last season because of the situation Sol inherited and he's had to turn the players into a team.

"Credit to him and credit to them for the job they did last season. They're organised, they've got a structure as to how they want to play and at times they can be expansive and decent from set-pieces and they've got good individuals."