Curle confident ahead of new campaign, but warns there is no 'quick fix' to turning the Cobblers' fortunes around

Boss Keith Curle has warned that there is no 'quick fix' for turning the fortunes of the Cobblers around.

On the eve of the new Sky Bet League Two campaign, Curle isn't about to make any rash predictions about where Town will finish come April.

But he does have a quiet confidence about what the new-look team he has put together can achieve, says this season is all about being 'progressive', and that if the Cobblers can work their way into the top 10, then 'anything can happen'.

The Cobblers finished in 15th place in league two last season, nine points off 10th-placed Stevenage, 10 points off the play-off places, and 18 points off the top three.

Curle has overseen a huge rebuilding job at the PTS Academy Stadium over the summer. bringing in 12 new signings and allowing 11 players to go the other way.

Several of the players he has brought in have stacks of experience and won numerous promotions in the past, and hopes are high among the fanbase the team can launch a promotion challenge between now and the end of April.

That will be Curle's ambition as well, but as he prepares his team for their first run-out of the season against Walsall at the PTS on Saturday, he is speaking with caution.

"It is not a quick fix, even though we have brought in a lot of players," said the Cobblers boss.

"My mindset is that we want to be progressive, and that means the first target is we want to finish above where we finished last season.

"Do I realistically think we can be a top 10 team? Yes. And within that top 10 anything can happen.

"We need to go on runs throughout the season of winning four and five games, we need to have streaks of wins, that elevates you up the division.

"That is something we do need to build on from last season, when I think we went eight games unbeaten at one stage, and won five of those eight games.

"Those sorts of runs build momentum.

"There is going to be a lot of hard work involved on the training ground, but the players are very, very receptive.

"We have players in the changing room who have had success and know what is needed and what is required.

"They understand that it is a long season, and there is no quick fix, but we have a collection of new players that have had the experiences of the highs and lows here, and they are ready to enjoy them."