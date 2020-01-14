Curle: Cobblers youngsters in 'excellent environment' to continue their development

Training alongside the likes of Alan McCormack and Chris Lines is providing Cobblers' youngsters with an 'excellent environment' in which to continue their development, according to manager Keith Curle.

Northampton have an exciting pool of young talent on their books at present, with Scott Pollock, Jay Williams and Morgan Roberts among those hoping to follow in the footsteps of Shaun McWilliams and break into the first-team.

Pollock has made 13 appearances for the Cobblers this season while Roberts and Williams have spent time out on loan at Banbury United and Kettering Town respectively.

"Morgan, Jay and Scott are players that are part and parcel of our first-team squad and part of their development, with Morgan and Jay, is going out on loan and getting game-time," said Curle.

"Scotty has probably been a little bit closer to the first-team so he stayed with us and has been training excellently.

"Jay also had a small interruption because he had a sending off and couldn't play for two weeks when he went back out on loan.

"But he's back out on loan now and is playing competitive football so the development of the young players is in place at the club."

Although minutes in the first-team have been hard to come by for Roberts and co this season, Curle believes just training alongside McCormack and Lines, who have over 1,000 senior appearances between them, is hugely beneficial.

He added: "It's not only playing with them and what they do on the pitch, how those players conduct themselves in and around the building and around the football club is massive.

"They're players that have been through many challenges on the football field with the promotions they've had and the success they've had.

"They've played at higher levels and that shows they accept challenges and they're able to win more challenges than they lose.

"For young players to be around those sort of characters that don't and won't shy away from challenges on the football pitch, it makes for an excellent environment for them to learn and develop."