Curle: Cobblers players will stay in the dark over futures until after the season has finished

Keith Curle has reiterated that none of his Cobblers players will know where their futures lie until after the final ball of the season has been kicked.

Several of the current Town squad are out of contract this summer, but there has been no early move by Curle or the club to tie any of them down to extended deals.

Instead, Curle made the early decision that he would not be talking about contracts with his squad until after the Sky Bet League Two season is finished, and he is sticking to his word.

The Town manager says he has made his mind up on exactly who is staying and who will be leaving the club ahead of the new season, but it will be in face-to-face meetings on Monday, May 6 that the players will learn their fate.

Asked if he had made his mind up on the players' futures, Curle simply said: "Yes."

Asked if he has as yet told any of them what will be happening, he added: "No. The players are well aware when we will have a meeting.

"We will have the final game of the season, then we will have the end of season do on the Sunday night here at the stadium.

"Then on the Monday (May 6), all of the players are booked in to see me throughout the morning and afternoon, when the players will be the first ones to get told.

"Then I will probably speak to the press afterwards, and inform the media what the decisions are."

Some managers like to get contract extensions dealt with early, or tell players in advance they are free to look for another club, but that is not Curle's way, and he added: "This is the right way of doing things.

"As soon as the season is over, I have an individual meeting with the players, have a recap of their season, areas where I think there can be improvement, things for them to develop and work on.

"But ultimately it is about whether they have got a contract here, or whether they are searching for a contract elsewhere.

"It is part and parcel of the industry we are in, but I think the important thing is the players know first and are told first."

The players out of contract this summer include John-Joe O'Toole, David Buchanan, Sam Foley, Dean Bowditch, Daniel Powell, Shay Facey, Joe Iaciofano, Jack Bridge and Luke Coddington.

Curle has also hinted that he might be keen to move on other players who are still under contract, but that he doesn't see as part of his future plans.