Curle: Cobblers must go back to move forwards

Keith Curle says it's a case of turning the book back one page in order for the Cobblers to move on from their torrid Boxing Day afternoon against Crawley Town.

Curle felt his side veered away from the gameplan at the Broadfield Stadium when they were comprehensively beaten 4-0.

As a result, the Town boss says they might have to go back to basics when Cheltenham Town visit the PTS on Sunday.

"We got back to basics now and go back to what we're good at and what we got the results from," said Curle. "That's what we've said to the players.

"We've got confidence when we know what we're doing and when we do it well.

"The players have been given the rewards and they've had the plaudits from doing well but sometimes it's a case of having to go back to the previous page and have a full understanding of this is what we did and this why we did it.

"We've got to get everyone on that same page. You can't have players coming in and doing what they want to do.

"We've got a format that fits us and that works and the rewards are there for people to see when we're all on the same page."

Goalkeeper Steve Arnold, meanwhile, wants his side to make amends for their defeat at Crawley by beating Cheltenham on Sunday.

"It hurts, it really hurts, and we have to use it as a kick up the backside," he said.

"The manager wasn't happy in the changing room afterwards but none of us are happy.

"It wasn't so much the hairdryer treatment because we know ourselves that we're better than that and we've got to show it on Sunday and we will show it on Sunday."