Curle: Cobblers fans have only seen 'glimpses' - we know we must improve

Cobblers boss Keith Curle says fans have only seen 'glimpses' of his side at their best and admits they have plenty of room for improvement despite three straight wins.

Town head into tomorrow's Sky Bet League Two encounter in eighth place and on the back of three successive 2-0 wins over Salford, Carlisle and Cambridge.

But all three wins have been hard-earned rather than free-flowing and Curle knows improvement is still needed if their good patch of form is to become something more susbtantial.

"There's definitely room for improvement," he said. "We've seen glimpses of what we're trying to produce in the victories but also in the defeats there have been positives.

"I think we're getting more and more people on the same page, which can take time after you have a massive turnaround in the summer coupled with injuries and suspension.

"We're getting a good understanding of when to play, when to put the ball in good areas and on set pieces and there are more people on the same page.

"Results dictate the atmosphere in the group but the work ethic and and application from the players hasn't changed and that's been the pleasing thing.

"There hasn't been a sudden shift and the players have maintained their high standards."

Curle has made both personnel and tactical changes during Town's recent run of form, switching formations between 3-5-2 to 4-2-3-1.

"We're going to do that all season," he added. "There will be times when we will change and that's not so much for the opposition but because we've seen a weakness we think we can exploit, whether that's changing personnel or formations.

"The supporters and the changing room know they have a management team that's brave enough to make those decisions. If we think we can gain an advantage, we'll do it."