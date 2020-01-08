Curle: Cobblers 'by no means the finished article'

Cobblers boss Keith Curle insists his side have not yet hit their full potential following last weekend's thrilling FA Cup victory over Burton Albion.

The Cobblers are ninth in Sky Bet League Two, two points behind fifth place, and have reached the fourth-round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2004.

But, ahead of their trip to Salford City this afternoon, Curle says they still have a lot of improving to do.

"We're still working progress and we're by no means the finished article," he said;

"We always knew this would be a building season and a progressive season where foundations need to put in place.

"The players that we've brought in have acclimatised, adjusted and embraced the football club and the demands that the coaching staff and the football supporters put on them.

"They haven't shied away from it. We've brought in players that can still improve where we are in the league.

"I think we're still in a very, very good position. Confidence is very good and understanding of what we're about is very good.

"I had an understanding of where we were as a football club when I came into the building but myself and the hierarchy at the club understood where we wanted to be and where we wanted to go.

"I was brought in because I've got a good understanding of how to improve football clubs and football situations and results and within that, the more progressive we are, the better the results on the pitch will be."