Curle calls on Cobblers to make the most of Swindon 'bounce' as they head to Colchester

Keith Curle has admitted the Cobblers' 2-1 home defeat to Macclesfield Town last weekend was the 'smack on the backside' he and his players needed.

Town responded brilliantly from that setback to win 1-0 at Sky Bet League Two leaders Swindon Town on Tuesday night, and Curle says that performance must now be 'the benchmark' for his team for the rest of the season.

"We needed a win on Tuesday," admitted Curle.

"That loss to Macclesfield might have been the smack on the backside we needed as a group, to get that momentum and get the result against Swindon.

"The important thing now is getting that level of consistency in performance, that has to be our benchmark."

Thanks to that win over the Robins, there was a buoyant atmosphere around the PTS Academy Stadium on Thursday, with music from the gym booming through the walls of Curle's office as he spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's trip to Colchester United.

And the Town boss admitted: "There is a bounce now.

"There is a format in place where we have the video analysis and you can imagine walking into a room on a Thursday after a Tuesday win.

"It is a better feeling than it was walking in on a Monday morning after a Saturday defeat.

"We highlight the areas we did well, but we also still highlight the areas where there is room for improvement, and we won't shy away from that.

"Yes, the players have done well, they have got their reward, but there are still areas we need to improve and we don't gloss over that.

"But sometimes it is easier to look back on errors on the back of a win."