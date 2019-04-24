Curle: Bury celebrations should inspire Cobblers

Manager Keith Curle says Bury's jubilant celebrations after their Easter Monday victory at Gigg Lane should act as inspiration for the Cobblers to win promotion next season.

The Shakers ran out 3-1 winners over Northampton to move back up to second place in League Two, and with promotion rivals Mansfield and MK Dons to face each other on the final day of the season, Ryan Lowe's side require just one more victory to claim a top three spot.

The Cobblers had lofty ambitions of their own at the start of the campaign but they've endured a disappointing season, currently 15th with two games remaining.

A promotion challenge will be expected next season though, and Curle has challenged his players to use the triumphant celebrations at Gigg Lane as motivation.

"We had the doors open afterwards so we could hear the Bury fans chanting 'we are going up' and the aspirations for us is that we need to be hearing those chants next season," he said.

"To do it, there'll be a lot of work from now, through the summer, through pre-season and going into next season - but that is the ultimate aim.

"We competed well with them on the day. They've got some very good players with experience and who are very good technically but we did well."

Discussing his side's performance further, Curle added: "We didn't use the ball as well as I think we should have and potentially it could have been better.

"I thought we had the legs of their back three with Willo and Powelly and we looked a threat when we gave them service in the wide areas.

"I think they were a little bit nervous about our pace up front but we just needed to give the two lads a bit more ammunition and a bit more quality in their final third."