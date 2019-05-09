Curle believes Warburton's 'hunger and desire' is the benchmark for Cobblers squad

Boss Keith Curle says new signing Matty Warburton is full of the ‘hunger and desire’ he wants to see from every Cobblers player next season.

In a week that saw the Town boss release eight out-of-contract players and transfer list three more, he has praised the attitude of his first permanent signing for the club since he took over as manager last October.

Warburton joins from non-League side Stockport County, and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

He is giving up his full-time job as a PE teacher at the well-respected Ashton on Mersey School to live his dream of playing professional football, and Curle is backing him to succeed.

Several times in the past few months, the Cobblers boss has questioned his players' mentality as they stumbled to a mid-table finish in Sky Bet League Two.

He has spoken of instilling a 'winning mentality' at the PTS Academy Stadium, and he believes Warburton has the attributes he is looking for in a player.

“The lad won’t get fazed,” said the Cobblers boss of Warburton, who will be jumping up from playing in Vanarama National League North to league two..

“Matty is walking into the building with a hunger and a desire.

“The lad has ability, he scores goals, and has a good understanding of himself and his role within a team, which is important."

And, hinting of what the Cobblers can expect from the rest of his recruitment drive this summer, Curle added: "The biggest thing is that I want a changing room full of hungry players.

"And when I say hungry, I mean hungry to perform on a platform that gives them the best opportunity to improve and develop.

“They are key words that are going to be part of the culture of the football club, improving and developing - that is the environment we want to work in.

“We want players to buy into the attitude that this is work, but there has to be an understanding that this is going to be the best job they will ever have.”