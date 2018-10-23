Curle appoints former Sheffield United team-mate Simon Tracey as Cobblers’ chief scout

Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Simon Tracey has been appointed as the Cobblers’ new chief scout.

Town manager Keith Curle is a former Sheffield United team-mate of ex-goalkeeper Tracey, and the pair also worked together at Carlisle United.

Tracey was the keeping coach with the Cumbrians until November, 2017, when he left the club to take up a similar role at Chesterfield.

He maintained his job with the Spireites until April this year, when he lost his job as part of the coaching shake-up following the sacking of Jack Lester as manager.

As a player, Tracey made 391 career appearances, with 340 of them coming for Sheffield United over a 15-year period. He was twice named the Blades’ player of the year, in 1990 and 1992.

Since ending his playing days, the 50-year-old Londoner has been a goalkeeping coach for the likes of Rotherham United, Barnsley, Carlisle and Chesterfield.

Tracey has also worked for the Football Association in player analysis, and Curle is delighted to bring him to the PTS Academy Stadium.

“I took Simon to Carlisle United and he was fantastic for us,” said the Cobblers boss.

“He has built up a fantastic knowledge of the game both as a player and as a coach and through his work with the FA.

“I took him to Carlisle from his position at the FA and he did an excellent job.

“Simon is highly professional in his work and his outlook. His attention to detail is fantastic and he will be an asset to us here.

“Colin West and I are fortunate that we have built up a lot of knowledge and contacts in football over the years and Simon will add even further to that.

“His initial focus will be on our scouting network and looking at future opponents and I am delighted to be teaming up with him once again.”

Curle has rebuilt the backroom staff since taking over as boss at the PTS, with Colin West coming in as his assistant and Dan Watson as his goalkeeping coach.