Curle and Thomas ‘finalising plans’ ahead of summer transfer window

Cobblers boss Keith Curle is in regular contact with chairman Kelvin Thomas over the club’s ‘short, medium and long-term plans’ ahead of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window.

Curle has made no secret of his desire to delve into the transfer market this summer and overhaul his squad this summer, with a number of player expected to come and go once the current season ends on May 4.

It’s very good to have a full complement of players. We had some missing out on Saturday and there’ll be players missing out next week, the week after and then the week after.

With several youngsters emerging through the academy, Curle currently has plenty of options to pick from but he’s not afraid to leave out big names, as shown on Saturday when Ash Taylor, Jack Bridge and Shaun McWilliams were dropped from the squad.

Curle said: “It’s amazing that, not only here but at a lot of clubs, players seem to get fit for the end of the season!

“We’ve got 24, 25 fit senior professionals and then we’ve got the emerging young talent as well to throw into the mix so that’s up to 28 odd players that are available. It’s good to have options.”

Despite Thomas spending much of his time out of the country, Curle says they are in constant contact and regularly discuss future plans as he seeks to take the club back into League One next season.

He added: “There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes regarding the infrastructure of the footballing department with the training facilities, the training ground and staffing levels.

“They are all geared towards improvement and development. There is a short, medium and long term plan that’s being discussed over the next couple of weeks to finalise some of those things that we’re trying to implement for a level of improvement.

“I’m having good communication and conversations with the chairman, even though he’s not here. I speak to him three or four times a week and it’s always about short, medium and long term planning for the future.”