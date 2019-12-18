Curle already has one eye on improving Cobblers in January transfer window

Cobblers manager Keith Curle has already turned one eye to next month's transfer window having identified the areas of his squad that need improving.

Town's squad underwent a major overhaul in the summer when they released eight players and signed 14, plus three on free transfers in September and October.

With that in mind, and given the impressive progress made in recent weeks, January will likely be a case of minor weeks rather than extensive surgery.

Curle's plans will also hinge on who, if anyone, goes out the door, with David Cornell one player to be linked with a move away from the club. the goalkeeper is said to be a target for Ipswich, Preston and Middlesbrough.

Curle also admitted outcast Billy Waters could leave next month but otherwise he'll be hoping to keep onto the bulk of his squad and instead focus on bolstering one or two positions.

"In my mind I've got an idea of the potential positions that could improve us and give us more strength in depth," said Curle.

"But I don't think you can quantify how many will come in or out because it's an ever-evolving, fluid cycle.

"The head of recruitment doesn't just get out of bed one day and decide we need players for January.

"We are constantly looking to improve and constantly finding out the availability of players that we've identified and could potentially improve us.

"Then it's about the club and the player - do they want to come and would they fit into what we're trying to do?

"Simon (Tracey, chief scout) is out all the time and he covers a lot of games, following up information, and it's not just him because we've got five other scouts.

"We've also got associated scouts as well and they give us information - we want to gather as much info on players as we can."