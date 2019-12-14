Curle admits Cobblers were out to 'spoil the game' in 'scruffy' Rovers win

Cobblers boss Keith Curle admitted his side went out with the intention of 'spoiling the game' during their 'scruffy' 1-0 win over Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Forest Green have a reputation for playing passing, attractive style of football while the Cobblers often take a more direct approach.

And it was Town's style that won out on Saturday, with the winning goal predictably coming from a set-piece as Sam Hoskins converted Nicky Adams' corner.

Rovers dominated possession and territory in the second-half but could find no way through the home side's resilient defending, twice denied by the crossbar.

"We had a gameplan and we set ourselves up to be an ugly team to play against," admitted Curle.

"That's sometimes not ideal, especially at home because you're the home team and you'd like to go out and express yourself and play free-flowing, entertaining, attacking football.

"But we were respectful of the opposition we were playing against today and we needed to make it a scruffy encounter because I think our players can play scruffy football.

"That's not being detrimental and it's not to say we can't play against other teams that want to pass it but our gameplan was to spoil the game because we knew we could be a physical presence from set-pieces.

"We had good willingness, good desire and good endeavour to stop them from playing."