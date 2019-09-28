Curle admits Cobblers were asking for trouble after Shrimps hit back

Keith Curle admits his side were asking for trouble when they dropped deep and 'invited pressure' from Morecambe during Saturday's 2-2 draw at the Globe Arena.

The match unfolded in remarkably similar fashion to last week's draw against Crawley with the Cobblers unable to finish the job after leading 2-0 on 70 minutes.

Jordan Turnbull's first-half brace piled more misery on third-from-bottom Morecambe and Town would have expected to go on and win comfortably, but instead they sat back and paid the price with Adam Buxton and Kevin Ellison on target for the Shrimps.

From Town's perspective, it will go down as two dropped points and another missed opportunity in their attempts to climb the League Two table.

"I'm smiling through adversity," said Curle afterwards. "We did enough in the first-half without really getting into our stride.

"We were 2-0 up but I didn't think we had deserved it or earned it and then in the second-half we needed to play in the opposition's half.

"We needed to get the ball forward and we needed to be backing that play up.

"But we didn't do that. We sat in and invited pressure and if you invite pressure, things can happen and they got that fortune today with the deflected shot and a deflected cross.

"We put two up top to play in their half and get the ball forward, but if you sit back and invite pressure, things like that can happen to you."