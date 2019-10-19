Curle admits Cobblers 'needed that result' after Salford win

Cobblers boss Keith Curle admitted his side 'needed that result' after they beat Salford City 2-0 on Saturday.

Sam Hoskins converted a first-half penalty before Jordan Turnbull finished off a smart free-kick routine midway through the second-half, which all-but ended Salford's resistance.

The victory ended four games without a win for the Cobblers, who have now kept themselves in touch with the top 10 in Sky Bet League Two ahead of Tuesday's trip to Carlisle United.

"We've had a good week as a footballing department with the conversations and the meetings we've had," said Curle afterwards.

"The training, the focus and the application of the players has been very good and the changing room needed that result today.

"There's still more to come but I thought the first goal today was important and it was then vital to get the second goal."

And there was one player in particular Curle picked out, adding: "Alan McCormack showed his value to us and what we've missed and he gave everyone else the confidence of what we're looking to do.

"I spoke to the players afterwards and the feeling in the changing room has been completely different and it's one you like compared to recent games."