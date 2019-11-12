Crewe boss Artell: It'll take 'something special' to beat us

David Artell, the Crewe Alexandra manager, has claimed it'll take 'something special' to beat his side ahead of Saturday's meeting with Northampton.

Slipping from first to fourth after defeat at home to Port Vale in their last league outing, Crewe's fine form in Sky Bet league Two has taken many by surprise this season.

That loss to the Valiants was their first in nine games but they were straight back to winning ways in the FA Cup last weekend, upsetting League One side Accrington Stanley with a 2-0 success, their sixth away win of the season.

Artell, who was in attendance as the Cobblers defeated Chippenham Town at Hardenhuish Park on Sunday, is confident his side can pull off another triumph on the road when they take on Keith Curle's team this Saturday.

“I’ve said recently that we are a good side but rest assured there is plenty, plenty more to come and that is the scary thing with this group of players," said Artell, who briefly played for the Cobblers in 2012/13.

“They are good players and that comes through their development here. I actually thought that from Christmas onwards we could go away from home and win football matches.

“They managed to do that at MK Dons, Mansfield and Swindon and that has given them confidence going into the away games this season. Now we are expected to go away and win the game or not get beaten. That is the difference. That is a step on.

“It is a great feeling to have, knowing that if we play well then we have a good chance of winning the game. We know that it will take something special or something distinctively different to beat us now and that is credit to the players.”