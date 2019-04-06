Creating the right ‘environment’ vital to success – Curle

Keith Curle has again reiterated the importance of creating a ‘learning, developing environment’ within his Cobblers squad as they seek to bounce back to form against Notts County later today, Saturday.

Town have lost their past two games, both against teams below them in the table, to effectively end any chance of finishing in the League Two play-offs this season.

They were particularly poor in losing to Port Vale last week, and Curle admits his side have plenty of room for improvement in a number of areas.

“It’s not just one area,” he confessed. “Within a game of football there are lots of different components.

“Everyone in the team structure have different areas to improve. If you don’t work at your game, you won’t get your rewards and you won’t improve. I’m here to improve the footballing department and every single player, whether they’re 31, 32 or if they’re a young professional who’s just signed.

“We’ve got make sure they come to work with the mentality that ‘I’m here to improve’ and they don’t need to have their hand held through every single training session.

“The mentality is very much in tune with the environment we’re trying to create, which is a learning, developing environment. People have to want to learn and want to get better.

“We want the right personnel in place to give them the right guidance but ultimately it all culminates in putting the shirt on and being involved in the 11, in the 18 that represents the club – that’s the reward.”