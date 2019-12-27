Scott Wharton and Ryan Watson challenge for the ball with Crawley's Ollie Palmer. Pictures: Pete Norton

Crawley Town 4 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from Boxing Day horror show

Cobblers experienced a Boxing Day horror show when they were hammered 4-0 by out-of-form Crawley Town.

There are some low marks in our player ratings....

A shock starter and was fortunate his dallying on the ball didn't cost him once or twice, however wasn't directly at fault for any of the goals - though the first was a very tight angle - and prevented further embarrassment... 5

1. Steve Arnold

A shock starter and was fortunate his dallying on the ball didn't cost him once or twice, however wasn't directly at fault for any of the goals - though the first was a very tight angle - and prevented further embarrassment... 5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Captain was neither great nor awful. One superb block denied Bloomfield a certain goal but he was powerless to stop the hosts streaming forward at will and carving out chances galore... 5

2. Charlie Goode

Captain was neither great nor awful. One superb block denied Bloomfield a certain goal but he was powerless to stop the hosts streaming forward at will and carving out chances galore... 5
Getty
Buy a Photo
His least convincing display of the season by some distance. Lost his men for the second and third goals and generally ran ragged, unable to cope with Crawley's forwards. Hopefully just a blip in an otherwise excellent season... 4

3. Jordan Turnbull

His least convincing display of the season by some distance. Lost his men for the second and third goals and generally ran ragged, unable to cope with Crawley's forwards. Hopefully just a blip in an otherwise excellent season... 4
Getty
Buy a Photo
Hesitant and indecisive at wing-back, neither providing a threat in attack nor bringing solidity at the back. Too easily turned for the opener and that set the tone. This was a rare chance to shine but he failed to grab it... 4

4. Joe Martin

Hesitant and indecisive at wing-back, neither providing a threat in attack nor bringing solidity at the back. Too easily turned for the opener and that set the tone. This was a rare chance to shine but he failed to grab it... 4
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4