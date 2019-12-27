Crawley Town 4 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from Boxing Day horror show
Cobblers experienced a Boxing Day horror show when they were hammered 4-0 by out-of-form Crawley Town.
There are some low marks in our player ratings....
1. Steve Arnold
A shock starter and was fortunate his dallying on the ball didn't cost him once or twice, however wasn't directly at fault for any of the goals - though the first was a very tight angle - and prevented further embarrassment... 5
His least convincing display of the season by some distance. Lost his men for the second and third goals and generally ran ragged, unable to cope with Crawley's forwards. Hopefully just a blip in an otherwise excellent season... 4
Hesitant and indecisive at wing-back, neither providing a threat in attack nor bringing solidity at the back. Too easily turned for the opener and that set the tone. This was a rare chance to shine but he failed to grab it... 4