Could ex-Cobbler Daniel Powell be fit to face his former club on Saturday?

Former Cobblers winger Daniel Powell could well be in line to make his return from injury against his old club this weekend.

Powell signed for Crewe Alexandra in the summer but hasn’t featured since scoring his first goal for the club away at Carlisle United on October 12.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined with an ankle problem but he returned to modified training earlier in the week to avoid too much contact and is in with a chance of making Saturday's trip to the PTS Academy Stadium.

“Daniel returned to training yesterday and he will train again today," said manager David Artell. "We have modified it a bit but he has been fine.

“We will see how he is this week. He is fit and available then we will be under contention like everyone else."

Meanwhile, defender Eddie Nolan had been an ever-present for Crewe up until he missed their FA Cup victory at Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

But he looks set to face the Cobblers, with Artell adding: “Eddie’s swelling on his ankle has gone down so he will fine and back involved this week."