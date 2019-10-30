Cornell praises defensive trio as he says Cobblers clean sheets are a team effort

Goalkeeper David Cornell has praised the central defensive trio in front of him for their part in the Cobblers completing three successive clean sheets.

Town have won their past three Sky Bet League Two games by a 2-0 margin, seeing off Salford City, Carlisle United and Cambridge United.

Keeping out the opposition is obviously the target for every goalkeeper, and the trio of clean sheets are a feather in the cap of Cornell, but the Welshman knows repelling the opposition is a team effort.

And he pinpointed in particular the efforts of defenders Charlie Goode, Jordan Turnbull and Scott Wharton, who have played in all three games, and made up a back three for the second half at Carlisle and also against Cambridge.

"The good thing about it is, they are young lads as well and have plenty of time left here," said the former Swansea City man.

"They are doing really well and gelling well together, and it is nice we have had a run of however many games together.

"They know me and I know them, which can only help, and we are starting to see the results of that. I am vocal with them, I am vocal with everyone, but they are with me as well which is how it should be.

"When the ball comes into the box we are all talking, and we are all trying to achieve the same goal.

"We are all trying to walk off that pitch with a zero next to the team name.

"They are still young, everybody is still improving and we can only go up now."