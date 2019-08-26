Cornell addresses speculation surrounding his Cobblers future

Cobblers goalkeeper David Cornell has played down speculation that he could leave the club before the transfer window closes next Monday.

Cornell, who established himself as Town's number one throughout the entirety of last season, was linked with a move to Championship side Reading earlier in the summer.

But, with a week left until deadline day, the 28-year-old, now into his fourth season at the club, is still a Cobbler and remains a key member of Keith Curle's team, particularly since his rival for the number one spot, Steve Arnold, was struck down by a long-term injury.

"I play my football here and I think everybody knows I love it here and I enjoy playing," confirmed Cornell, who has started five of Town's six matches so far this season.

"I'm happy at the club and nothing is going to happen - as far as I'm aware!"

With Arnold, a summer recruit from Shrewsbury, expected to be out for around six weeks, Cornell looks set for an extended run in the team - although he knows he can't let his guard down following Friday's loan signing of young goalkeeper Andrew Fisher from Blackburn Rovers.

"I think it's healthy to have competition all over the park," added Cornell. "I welcome anyone to come and challenge me so it's nice.

"They're two good lads as well and we've got a great union here and we're all pushing each other which is what you want.

"You're all fighting for one shirt but when you're not playing we're pushing each other to improve and try and make the best out of our careers."