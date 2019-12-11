Cooper calls on Rovers to be more 'humble' after poor form continues

Forest Green Rovers manager Mark Cooper has called on his side to be more 'humble' after their slump in form continued with defeat to Carlisle United in Tuesday's FA Cup second-round replay.

Rovers lost 2-0 at home to Scunthorpe United on Saturday and were then beaten by Aaron Hayden's first-half header at Brunton Park.

Cooper's side were top of the table this time last month but just one win - a 4-2 victory at Leyton Orient - in their last seven games in all competitions has dropped them to third ahead of facing the Cobblers on Saturday.

"There was nothing in the game but we gave away a free header from a set-piece ," said Cooper after Tuesday's defeat.

"They didn't have many other chances and we didn't play particularly well but we should have got something out of the game with the opportunities we created.

"We have to do better than that. The players are hurting and we have to get back to where we were because we've been off it for the last two weeks since the Orient game.

"I'm not sure why that is. The team's been more or less the same but we need to be humble, we need to work hard and get back to where we were.

"We can't believe too much of the hype and we've got to start scrapping for everything."

Rovers also lost Udoka Godwin-Malife to a late injury on Tuesday. "I'm not sure how he is - he's being assessed by the doctor now," added Cooper.