Comparing the remaining fixtures of all the League Two promotion contenders

The 2022/23 Sky Bet League Two season is entering its final furlong with up to 12 teams still harbouring promotion aspirations.
Leyton Orient continue to lead the way, followed by Stevenage, who in turn are a point above both Carlisle and Northampton. Bradford, Stockport and Salford round out the top seven but several other clubs are not out of the equation. But who has the hardest set of fixtures? And which team has a gentle run-in? Here we compare all of the promotion chasers...
1. Leyton Orient, 73pts
Hartlepool (a), Carlisle (h), Salford (a), Harrogate (h), Sutton (a), Gillingham (a), Crewe (h), Mansfield (a), Stockport (h), Bradford (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.41 Photo: Dan Mullan
2. Stevenage, 67pts
Salford (h), Northampton (a), Colchester (h), Hartlepool (a), Wimbledon (h), Doncaster (h), Mansfield (a), Swindon (a), Grimsby (h), Barrow (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.35 Photo: BEN STANSALL
3. Carlisle United, 66pts
Gillingham (a), Orient (a), Tranmere (h), Walsall (a), Northampton (h), Stockport (h), Barrow (a), Salford (h), Sutton (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.65 Photo: Pete Norton
4. Cobblers, 66pts
Doncaster (a), Stevenage (h), Newport (a), Gillingham (h), Carlisle (a), Sutton (a), Harrogate (h), Bradford (h), Tranmere (a). Points per game of remaining opponents: 1.42 Photo: Pete Norton